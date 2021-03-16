Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday March 15, 2021 at the Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born on November 21, 1932 in Toby Township on the family farm. She was the daughter of Charles and Zelia (Anthony) Martin.

She married Donald Mackinlay in 1950 and he died on January 11, 1980. She then married Wayland Wells in 1982 and he died in March of 2016.

Helen was employed at the former Owens-Illinois Glass Plant for 32 years and she retired in 1987.

Helen was a member of the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, the Clarion OES Eastern Star (50 year member), and the Daughters of American Revolution in Clarion County. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, bird watching, and her cat Samson.

Helen is survived by her son; Dave Mackinlay and his wife Sandy of Rimersburg, a brother; William Martin of Mansfield, Ohio, two granddaughters; Ashley and Erin Mackinlay, one great-granddaughter; Kendall and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by; a son; Donny Mackinlay, who died in 1961 and a sister; Sally Mortimer.

There will be an Eastern Star Service held at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

Helen’s family will receive friends Wednesday March 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday March 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Peggy Mortimer, Lay-pastor and Helen’s niece, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, P.O.Box 307 Rimersburg, PA, 16248.

Due to Covid-19 masks are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.

