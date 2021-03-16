June S. Fisher, 79, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born on April 15, 1941 to Floyd and Margaret (Hess) Say in Lamartine, Pennsylvania.

June grew up in Pennsylvania and married her high school sweetheart, Burt Fisher. June worked for many years in the human resource office at Marsh and also worked in the banking industry. June enjoyed sewing, traveling, the symphony, and was passionate about Rock Steady Boxing. She volunteered at Pack Away Hunger and St. Vincent DePaul. June was a strong woman of faith and loved by everyone.

She is survived by her children, Susan Fisher (Brad Bucknam) and Chris Fisher (Rae Anne Galarneau); grandchildren, Courtney, Hailey, Jordan, and Taylor; siblings, Floyd Say and Patricia Say.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burt Fisher.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road, in Fishers. An additional hour of visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 with the service following at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis.

The Family requests that those attending wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pack Away Hunger, 5230 Park Emerson Drive, Suite A, Beech Grove, IN 46203, Spirit of Joy Church, 3535 Kessler Boulevard East, Indianapolis, IN 46220, or Rock Steady Boxing, 7440 N. Shadeland Ave, Suite 202, Indianapolis, IN 46250.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.randallroberts.com.

