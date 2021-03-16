Relay For Life of Clarion University Offers New ‘Egg My House’ Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Relay for Life of Clarion University is offering a new event this year for the Easter season.

The “Egg My House” event allows you to donate to Relay for Life, support the American Cancer Society, and get filled eggs, or even a delivery by the Easter Bunny.

You can get 15 filled eggs for $10.00 or 30 eggs for $20.00, and there are add-ons available, including a letter from the Easter Bunny for $2.00, delivery by the Easter Bunny for $4.00, or both delivery and a letter for $5.00.

Participants can also choose whether they would like the eggs placed in their yard or just in a bag on their porch.

Delivery dates are from Sunday, March 28 through Friday, April 2.

More information and registration for the “Egg My House” event is available here: https://forms.gle/34V8SPFtNmLzVa3CA.

The last day to register is March 25.

