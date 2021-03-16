Say What?!: Lost Dog Travels 100 Miles from Iowa to Nebraska in 23 Days

NEBRASKA – Animal rescuers said a dog that went missing in Iowa was captured 100 miles away in Nebraska after the several failed attempts at apprehension caused the canine to flee.

The Nebraska Humane Society said the dog, named Ivy, escaped from her home in Sioux City on Feb. 12 and traveled 100 miles to the Omaha area during her 23 days on the loose.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.