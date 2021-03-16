 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Say What?!: Lost Dog Travels 100 Miles from Iowa to Nebraska in 23 Days

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Lost-dog-travels-100-miles-from-Iowa-to-Nebraska-in-23-daysNEBRASKA – Animal rescuers said a dog that went missing in Iowa was captured 100 miles away in Nebraska after the several failed attempts at apprehension caused the canine to flee.

The Nebraska Humane Society said the dog, named Ivy, escaped from her home in Sioux City on Feb. 12 and traveled 100 miles to the Omaha area during her 23 days on the loose.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.