Clarion County Housing Authority Explains Emergency Rental Assistance Program
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority issued the following release regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program:
Penny Campbell, executive director of the Clarion County Housing Authority, provided detailed information on the emergency rental assistance program.
Campbell explained that the purpose of the program is to provide financial assistance for households that are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.
The following details are applicable:
• We can pay arrears of rent back to March 13, 2020.
• We can also pay for future rent in three months increments.
• We can assist with utility arrears and at-home energy costs, such as electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, and fuel oil.
• We can also assist with other housing costs.
• We’re encouraging people to reach out to us, and we’ll get the rental assistance on a case-by-case basis.
• A landlord or a tenant can apply for the renter’s benefits. Landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants to get that process started. Eligibility is determined in two ways. First, the applicant has to have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area. Individuals below $36,350.00 or a family of four at $51,090.00. Second, applicants have to show a reduction in income because of COVID-19 and have to be Clarion County residents. See details in the diagram below.
• We can accept applications.
Interested people are encouraged to either give Clarion County Housing Authority a call at 814-297-8027 or 814-226-8910.
Additional information and the application can be found on the housing authority’s website at clarionhousing.com.
