SPONSORED: Just Arrived: New Shipment of Carpet Remnants at McMillen’s

Just Arrived: New Shipment of Carpet Remnants at McMillen's

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

IMG_2410CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A new shipment of carpet remnants has JUST ARRIVED at McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet!

There are many different styles, colors, and patterns to choose from at affordable prices.

McMillen’s also has over 5,000 square feet of in-stock carpets to choose from.

IMG_2411

IMG_2400

Whether you need an entire room installed or a new custom area rug cut to size, McMillen’s has just what you need to brighten up your home for spring.

Check them out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

STORE HOURS:

Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.


