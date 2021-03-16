SPONSORED: NEEDS APPROVAL: Ordered 3/9/2020 West Park Rehab/Diagnostics Offers Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program

SENECA, Pa. West Park Rehab/Diagnostics in Seneca is now offering a Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program.

What is cardiopulmonary reconditioning?

This program is a therapeutic medically monitored treatment program that is designed to help patients of any age to improve their quality of life and recover from compromised endurance that results from cardiopulmonary or illness-related de-conditioning.

This program is part of formal physical therapy and designed to help patients with compromised endurance, shortness of breath, muscle weakness, or other reasons for general de-conditioning. For many individuals decreased endurance can lead to avoiding activities that provoke feeling breathless which can lead to doing less, which can lead to muscle weakness, which can lead to feeling depressed and/or anxious which can lead back to doing less. So the cycle feeds on itself.

However, the Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program at West Park Rehab/Diagnostics provides education on breathing strategies that will utilize the lungs more efficiently and exercises that can help a patient safely improve general endurance, strength, flexibility, and tolerance of activities of daily living. In some cases, the use of Yoga based stretching and breathing techniques can be incorporated into these therapy programs.

Brandy-Snavely-PTA at the Seneca office is a Registered Yoga Teacher and can utilize this specialized training to enhance a Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program. Cardiopulmonary reconditioning is not a replacement for formal cardiac rehab however it does fill the gap for those individuals that have become less active due to endurance-based impairments.

Learn more about the Cardiopulmonary Reconditioning Program at West Park Rehab/Diagnostics in this video.



To request an appointment, visit https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.

Check out West Park Rehab Physical Therapy/Diagnostics’ website at https://westparkdiagnostics.com for more information.

