State Police Calls: DUI Charges Filed, Harassment Incident

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Toby Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 54-year-old Robert Adrian Stephens, of Rimersburg, on March 15:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Depositing Waste on Highway, Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

– Fail to Report Accident to Police, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in Toby Township on January 27.

DUI in Clarion Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 49-year-old Steven Merle Pursell, of Sunbury, Pa., on March 15:

– DUI: High Rate of Alcohol (Bac.10 – <.16) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor - Drive While Operator Privilege Suspended or Revoked, Summary - Exceed 65 or 70 MPH for all Vehicles by 22 MPH, Summary The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township on March 3. Harassment in Summerville Borough

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 10:48 a.m. on March 13, an incident of harassment occurred at a location on Harrison Street in Summerville Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say the incident began as a verbal dispute during which 32-year-old Justin Fetter, of Summerville, allegedly threatened to harm 48-year-old Chad Wiant, of Summerville, and Wiant responded by pushing Fetter.

According to police, no injuries were reported, and harassment charges are pending against both of the men involved.

