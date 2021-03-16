After 31 Years of F-U-N, Jodi Is Done

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Congratulations to Jodi Lufsey on her retirement from “The FUN-Bank,” First United National Bank, New Bethlehem branch.

If you’re in New Bethlehem this week, stop in and tell her “hello!”

Submitted by Erin Lufsey Wadding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.