Father-Son Carrow Combo Using Passion for Disc Golf to Promote Sport

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A group of local disc golf players is focused on growing the game of disc golf in the area.

(Pictured, from left to right: Caleb Carrow, Adam Strickland, and Fred Carrow)

Previously known as the River Valley Disc Society, the Oil Valley Disc Golf Society is made up of local disc golf players who not only want to enjoy the game themselves but also want to grow and improve playing opportunities for everyone in the region.

For those who are unfamiliar with the sport of disc golf, it is in some ways quite similar to traditional golf, but with less equipment.

Rather than trying to hit a golf ball into a hole in the lowest number of strokes, a disc golf player is trying to throw a disc, which is basically a frisbee, into a basket in the least number of throws, which are still referred to as “strokes.”

According to chairman Caleb Carrow, the group chose to use “Oil Valley” in the name rather than “Oil City” because although they hold many events at the Hasson Park Disc Golf Course in Oil City, they want to grow support for disc golf not only in Oil City but in surrounding areas, as well.

Carrow currently co-chairs the organization with his father, recently retired Keystone teacher Fred Carrow.

Caleb Carrow has is also working on developing a nine-hole disc golf course at his alma mater, North Clarion County School District, over the next few months with grant funding from the Highmark Foundation. He hopes to have the course completed by the end of the school term.

According to Carrow, the Oil Valley Disc Golf Society is currently looking for businesses or individuals to sponsor each of the holes at the Hasson Park Disc Golf Course to raise money to for some improvements to the course, which is celebrating its tenth year in operation this year.

“We’re trying to raise money to put in concrete tee pads,” Carrow explained.

The tee pads are the area where players make their initial throw at each hole.

“Right now, they’re rubber, and they’re ten years old and starting to fall apart. The rubber ones just don’t fare well in some of the conditions we have.”

Carrow said the cost is $200.00 for a three-year sponsorship, and each sponsor will be recognized with a plaque at one of the holes.

The Oil Valley Disc Golf Society is working with the Bridge Builders Community Foundations to handle sponsorship monies as well as any donations.

The group also hosts a weekly devotional, a yearly bag tag league, and multiple tournaments throughout the year.

The cost to join the bag tag league is $20.00, which also goes to help pay for improvements at the Hasson Park Disc Golf Course.

The bag tag league season runs from April to October, and anyone who is interested in playing or in sponsoring a hole can find more information on the Oil Valley Disc Golf Society Facebook group.

“Over the period of quarantine, we had a lot of people who started coming out to play. It’s a perfect socially distanced activity,” Carrow noted.

“When someone is just getting started, it’s also more cost-effective than traditional golf. It’s free to play at any course, you just need a disc, and you can buy a starter set of discs for under 20 dollars.”

Carrow noted another great thing about the sport is that it can be played all year round, even in the snow.

According to Carrow, in addition to being inexpensive and available throughout the year, it’s also a healthy activity.

“It’s actually a great physical activity. Playing 18 holes is equivalent to about three miles of walking.”

