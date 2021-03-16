 

Woman Shoots Herself in Leg During Bar Altercation

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceSUMMERHILL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured when she shot herself during an incident at an area bar on Sunday.

According to Meadville-based State Police, around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, a shooting occurred at Fat Boys Saloon on Dickonsburg Road in Summerhill Township, Crawford County.

Police say 31-year-old Samantha Jo Wertz, of Jamestown, Pa., was causing a disturbance at the business, and when she was confronted by the staff and asked to leave, she pulled out a gun and pointed it at the staff members.

Wertz was then wrestled to the ground and shot herself in the leg, according to police.

She was transported to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.

Police say charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and firearms not to be carried without a license are pending against Wertz in connection with the incident.


