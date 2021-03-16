William Edward Hartzell, known as Bill, age 81, of Wilmington, NC passed away on March 6, 2021.

He was born on August 15, 1939 to George W. Hartzell and Gladys M. Mercer Hartzell of Knox, PA.

Bill enjoyed a long and full life of gardening, socializing, volunteering, traveling, hard work and generous charity.

Bill proudly joined the United States Navy directly after graduating from Keystone H.S. in 1957, where he grew up in Knox, PA. His career of 20 years in the Navy took him to many interesting locations fueling his love of traveling and sharing his experiences. He retired from his assignment with Naval Intelligence Command at the Pentagon as Yeoman First Class in 1976 and then went back home to Knox, PA where he started his second career with Beckwith Machinery, retiring as Parts Manager in 1999.

After moving to Wilmington, he began his third career at the College Rd., Wilmington Lowe’s Garden Center where he proudly worked and gave out gardening advise for 17 years until his recent death. Bill also co-founded the Wilmington Cape Fear Rose Society and loved meeting at the Arboretum with fellow enthusiasts.

Bill was a loving father to his daughter Marcy Canby of Shippenville, PA and his son Dale Hartzell of Beverly Hills, FL as well as his stepdaughter Kristin Meier.

Other survivors include a wife, Patricia Hartzell of Wilmington, NC, son in-law Tim Canby, sister Helen Jean Patton of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, brother Daryl and Donna Hartzell of Fort Mill, SC, brother Jack and Mary Kay Hartzell of O’Fallon, MO, grandchildren Correy LaBonte, Zachary Bowman, Alexander Bowman, step grandchildren including Shanna Bowman, Zachary Meier, Elizabeth Hartzell, Charles Canby and two great grandchildren Shayla Mae LaBonte and Barron D. Bowman of Florida.

There are many, many friends who will also miss and lovingly remember him since Bill could grow friends as well as he could grow plants.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ronald Hartzell and sister Marylin Smerkar.

There will be a gathering to commemorate Bill at a later date, instead of flowers, please consider donations to any of his favorites: American Heart Assoc., Wilmington Cape Fear Rose Society, Wounded Veterans, Alzheimer’s Research and any place else, in honor of his goodwill.

