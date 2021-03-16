 

Woman Accused of Threatening Parents With Baseball Bat

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing charges following an incident where she allegedly threatened her parents with a baseball bat at a residence in Harmony Township late last week.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Kristen Leigh O’Connor, of Pleasantville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a known male victim who reported that Kristen O’Connor was outside of his residence and had threatened him and his wife with a baseball bat.

At the scene, police spoke to the victims, who reported O’Connor came to the residence and began screaming outside. The victims went out to the front porch to see what was going on and realized O’Connor had a metal baseball bat in her hand and was holding it up in an aggressive manner.

The victims told police that O’Connor stated: “Don’t come near me or I’m going to hit you!”

The male victim stated he and his wife were both afraid of being struck with the bat, so they went inside and closed and locked the door, then called the police.

The male victim also stated O’Connor had been violent toward him and his wife recently, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when police tried to speak to O’Connor, she refused to speak with them about the incident or give any information.

O’Connor was arraigned in front of Judge Daniel L. Miller at 8:30 p.m. on March 11, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on March 23, with Judge Miller presiding.


