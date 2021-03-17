 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 48. East wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain likely before midnight, then rain and snow likely between midnight and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 31.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.


