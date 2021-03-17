Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shamrock Cookies

With a hint of mint flavor, these cookies will brighten your St. Patrick’s Day!

Ingredients

1 cup shortening

1 cup confectioners’ sugar



1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon peppermint extract2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour1 teaspoon saltGreen paste food coloringGreen colored sugar, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, cream the shortening and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extract. Gradually add flour and salt. Tint with food coloring. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with a lightly floured 2-in. shamrock cookie cutter. Place 1 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. If desired, sprinkle with colored sugar.

-Bake until edges are lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Cool for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.

