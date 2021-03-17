 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Shamrock Cookies

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

With a hint of mint flavor, these cookies will brighten your St. Patrick’s Day!

Ingredients

1 cup shortening
1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon peppermint extract
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
Green paste food coloring
Green colored sugar, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, cream the shortening and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and extract. Gradually add flour and salt. Tint with food coloring. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.

-On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-in. thickness. Cut with a lightly floured 2-in. shamrock cookie cutter. Place 1 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. If desired, sprinkle with colored sugar.

-Bake until edges are lightly browned, 10-12 minutes. Cool for 1 minute before removing to wire racks.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

