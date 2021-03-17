Emlenton Man Busted Selling Meth Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 34-year-old Johnathon Dale Hudson were waived for court on March 16:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Hudson is currently free on $35,000.00 unsecured bail.

He is scheduled to stand for a formal arraignment in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on May 5.

The charges stem from a controlled purchase organized by Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET).

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on January 8, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Jonathan Hudson in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for $100.00 utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

The C.I. contacted a known female who responded to the C.I. with information about the purchase and contact information for “her boy John.” The C.I. then contacted Hudson, on speakerphone with the law enforcement officers present, and set up a meeting place in Sligo Borough.

Officers from CNET then observed as the C.I. made the exchange with Hudson at a location in Sligo.

The complaint states Hudson pulled an old film case from his left jacket pocket, took the lid off, and removed a small clear ziplock bag of methamphetamine, and accepted $100.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency for the baggie.

During the exchange, Hudson also reportedly stated it was “really good stuff” and that he could obtain large quantities of methamphetamine.

Hudson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:40 a.m. on March 8.

