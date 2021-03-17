Featured Local Job: Franklin Bank Branch Manager

 

Due to a pending retirement, Clarion County Community Bank is seeking a member for its leadership team.

You will utilize your sales, banking, lending, and management experience to be an instrumental part of the Bank’s team. The Branch Manager will oversee the operations and sales functions of the Franklin branch while delivering superior customer service.

Expectations and Functions

  • Representing the bank with integrity and professionalism
  • Maintain knowledge and understanding of banking rules, regulations, laws, and all bank policies and procedures
  • Responsible for scheduling, training, and assigning work to branch personnel
  • Meet with branch staff about sales efforts, communicate changes, resolve issues, and review goals
  • Assist customers with personal, home, and business loans
  • Assist customers with deposit accounts
  • Maintain a working knowledge of all electronic, internet, and mobile banking products
  • Make regular business development calls to prospective and existing clients
  • Represent the bank at functions and meetings, may involve evenings and weekends

Proficiencies and Experience

  • Excellent written and oral communication skills, interpersonal skills, good time-management skills, and strong attention to detail
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality or sensitive information
  • At least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience with a financial organization

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] Equal Opportunity Employer


