HUD Charges Oil City Landlords With Sexual Harassment & Retaliation Against Female Tenant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Tuesday that it is charging the husband-and-wife owners of apartments in Oil City with sexual harassment and retaliation against a female resident.

HUD’s charge alleges that Allen Woodcock tried to forcibly kiss a female tenant when he was in her unit to perform electrical repairs. HUD’s charge further alleges that Allen Woodcock and his wife, Heidi Woodcock, retaliated against the woman and her infant child, by seeking to have them evicted after she told Heidi Woodcock about the harassment.

According to court paperwork filed by HUD, the victim began renting the property from the couple between November 2017 and January 2018. Then in April 2019, Oil City Housing Authority issued the victim a housing choice voucher (HCV) that she intended to use to continue renting at the property where she was living, and she then provided the HCV papers to Heidi Woodcock to be filled out.

The paperwork states it was around 10:30 a.m. on April 20, 2019, when Allen Woodcock arrived at the victim’s rental property to perform repairs and bring the victim the HCV paperwork for signature, that the sexual harassment incident occurred. The victim was home with her infant daughter at the time.

The victim reported that Allen Woodcock placed the paperwork on the washing machine and asked the victim to come sign it. Then, when the victim went to review the paperwork, he allegedly came up behind her, placed his arms around her, rubbed his hands up and down her legs, and tried to kiss her.

The paperwork notes his actions were both unsolicited and unwelcome, and the victim asked him to stop. She then quickly signed the paperwork and moved away from him.

A short time later, Woodcock asked the victim to come upstairs to help him with an electrical repair that required him to turn off the power. Once upstairs, he allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm, pushed her against the wall, and forcibly tried to kiss her again. The paperwork notes the victim then put her hands on his chest to push him away, again telling him to stop.

The victim’s neighbor from an adjoining unit then entered the victim’s unit and called out to her, and the victim took the opportunity to go downstairs. She also allegedly told the neighbor what Woodcock had done, and left the unit with her daughter.

The victim received a phone call on her cell phone from Woodcock around 7:30 p.m. letting her know he was done with the repairs and she could return home. She also allegedly received a later text message from Woodcock, after she returned home, that read, “Sweet dreams.”

Then, on or around April 28, 2019, the victim received a call from Heidi Woodcock stating that Allen Woodcock needed to stop by the property that weekend to complete some repair work. The victim asked if Heidi Woodcock could come with him, and Woodcock asked her why. The victim then told Heidi Woodcock she should ask her husband, but after some further discussion, told Heidi Woodcock what had occurred during his previous repair work at the unit.

Later that day, Heidi Woodcock initiated a three-way phone call between herself, Allen Woodcock, and the victim, and asked the victim about what had occurred during their previous encounter. After the victim explained, Allen Woodcock allegedly denied that he had done anything, then began cursing and screaming at the victim before abruptly ending the call.

Even later into the day, Heidi Woodcock allegedly sent the victim a series of text messages that said: “You are out.” “You got 10 days.” “You are a liar.”

The paperwork states that on or around May 10, 2019, despite knowing that the victim had just received an HCV, the Woodcocks filed a Landlord Tenant Complaint seeking to evict the victim and demand payment for rent and utilities.

An eviction hearing was then held on May 24, 2019, during which the victim and the Woodcocks agreed that the victim would vacate the property by June 3, 2019, and would pay unpaid rent in the amount of $1,900 as well as court costs and legal fees in the amount of $218.75.

The victim moved out of the property by the deadline, and the court paperwork states that as a result of the Woodcocks’ actions the victim has suffered actual damages, including emotional distress.

“Home is the place where we all should feel safe. Unfortunately, too many women are not safe in their own homes because their housing providers or maintenance personnel subject them to unwelcome sexual advances,” said Jeanine Worden, HUD’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity.

“This is particularly true for women who reside in low-income households. Today’s action demonstrates HUD’s strong and continuing commitment to use the Fair Housing Act to combat sexual harassment in housing.”

The Fair Housing Act prohibits harassment of tenants and other forms of housing discrimination because of race, sex, color, national origin, disability, religion, and familial status.

“Women should be free from sexual harassment in their own homes,” said Damon Y. Smith, HUD’s Principal Deputy General Counsel.

“HUD will vigorously enforce women’s right to enjoy their homes free from harassment or intimidation, including unwanted sexual advances.”

HUD’s charge will be heard by a United States Administrative Law Judge unless any party elects for the case to be heard in federal court. If the administrative law judge finds after a hearing that discrimination has occurred, the judge may award damages to the victim for losses that have resulted from the discrimination.

The judge may also order injunctive relief and other equitable relief, as well as payment of attorney fees. In addition, the judge may impose civil penalties in order to vindicate the public interest.

People who believe they have experienced discrimination may file a complaint by contacting HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at (800) 669-9777 (voice) or (800) 877-8339 (Relay). Housing discrimination complaints may also be filed by going to hud.gov/fairhousing.

