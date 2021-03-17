Jennifer Fulmer Vinson Announces Candidacy for Clarion Borough Mayor

CLARION, Pa. – Jennifer Fulmer Vinson announced on Tuesday that she has successfully filed the necessary petitions and paperwork to officially run for the office of Mayor of Clarion Borough.

The theme that will serve as her guiding promise throughout her candidacy is “Community Counts.”

“Being Mayor of Clarion is not a political position – to me, it’s a community responsibility,” said Fulmer Vinson in a release issued Tuesday.

“As a wife and mother of two grown daughters, I recognize that the ‘power’ of this position comes from representing and supporting the Clarion community. Now that my youngest daughter is off to college in the fall, I’m ready to give back even more to this community that has given me, and my family, so much.”

Vinson noted that she has spent many years of her career in customer service-related positions and views her candidacy for Mayor as an extension of what she learned in these roles:

It’s about creating space to listen to constituents.

It’s about creating solutions.

It’s about creating and fostering business opportunities.

It’s about creating a welcoming environment for all to live here, visit here, and even return here. With the trend of more and more people working remotely and moving to smaller communities, Vinson believes, under her leadership, that Clarion will be ready to welcome them and include them in Clarion’s revival.

She has served the Clarion Borough and community through a variety of local leadership initiatives:

Actively serves on the Clarion Borough Planning Commission.

Actively serves on the Board for SAFE.

Actively serves as Girl Scout leader for the past 14 years. For 12 of those years, she has also been the Service Unit Manager for the Clarion region.

A passionate advocate for saving our historical buildings and building on Clarion’s history and heritage while also striking a balance with progressing into the future.

Long-standing member of the League of Women Voters.

In many respects, Jennifer Fulmer Vinson believes she is the Clarion story that she’s “come to love and value.” She graduated from Clarion Area School District and also graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree in technical theater from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

She came back to Clarion to raise her family and run her small business with her parents – a business that attracts visitors from “across the street, across the state, across the country, and even across the world,” according to Fulmer Vinson’s release.

“My promise is simple: As Mayor of Clarion, our shared values will always come first,” said Fulmer Vinson in the release. “I will bring my experience, honesty, and dedication to the job every single day, because ‘Community Counts.’”

For more information, please email [email protected]

