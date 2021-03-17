Kay L. Seeley, 82, of N. Main St., Ext in Pleasantville passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence.

Kay was born on February 25, 1939, in Titusville to the late Edward and Mary (Baker) Hubert. She married Richard L. Seeley, Sr., on June 14, 1958, at the Sanford United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2012.

She grew up on the family farm, Mageetown Rd., in Centerville and attended the one room schoolhouse, Putnam Independent, at Five Corners. She graduated from Colestock High School in Titusville.

Kay was formerly employed by GTE Sylvania in Pleasantville and the Titusville Area Hospital. Kay and Rich also owned and operated Seeley Logging and Coal Oil Johnny’s Restaurant in Pleasantville.

She and Rich enjoyed traveling from Canada to California and frequently to Florida. They were proud sponsors of several little league, softball teams and bowling teams.

Kay was a member of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Hubert of Centerville; 2 nephews, Martin E. Hubert Jr. and wife Bonnie of Titusville, Forrest “Tuck” Hubert and wife Cindy of Westfield, NY; and many more nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Seeley, Jr.; a brother, Martin E. Hubert, Sr.; and a half-brother, Eugene Hubert.

Visitation took place at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday, March 16 with a funeral service following conducted by Rev. Janet Sill of the Pleasantville United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville United Methodist Church 120 Merrick St., Pleasantville, PA 16341 or to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department 157 W. State St., Pleasantville, PA 16341.

