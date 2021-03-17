Keystone’s Playoff Run Ends Against Windber

KNOX. Pa. – Windber used their size and strong shooting to triumph over Keystone, 53-37.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Dianne McMunn)

The Ramblers were ahead all night, with their post dominance proving too much for the Panthers. Windber’s off-ball movement was also fantastic, enabling the Ramblers to find open shooters all night.

Amanda Cominsky led Windber with 12 points, with all 12 coming in the first half. Gina Gaye scored 11 for the Ramblers, while Rylee Ott added 11. Samantha Toki scored 10 for Windber. Jozee Weaver led Keystone with 12 points. Danae Hurrelbrink also scored eight points for the Panthers.

Windber started the game off strong, using their size to bully the Panthers down low. The Ramblers’ size also set up open three-point opportunities, one of which was buried by Ott to give Windber an early 11-4 lead. Hurrelbrink got Keystone back in the game, connecting on two consecutive threes to cut the lead to one. The Ramblers reasserted themselves in the final two minutes of the half, ending the period on a 6-0 run to take a 17-10 lead after one quarter.

Cominsky continued to dominate inside in the second quarter, scoring four quick points to boost the Ramblers’ lead to nine. Cominsky ended the half with 12 points. Windber kept up their offensive pace in the middle half of the quarter, using clever backdoor cuts and fast transition offense to increase their lead to 33-17 with 1:30 remaining in the quarter. Gaye and Toki’s work was fantastic in this period, as their strong movement created easy baskets. Keystone scored the final four points of the quarter but trailed 33-21 after the first half of play.

Keystone’s tough defense allowed the Panthers to start the quarter off well, scoring the first four points of the period to cut their deficit to eight. Windber quickly answered, responding with three points of their own to increase their lead to double digits. The game’s pace slowed down greatly during the remainder of the half, with both sides struggling to link up on their passes and make their open shots. The team exchanged buckets to end the half, with Lauer producing solid offense to cut Windber’s lead to 42-33 going into the final quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Cominsky tallied her fourth foul, forcing her to the sidelines. Keystone wasn’t able to take advantage down low in her absence, as both teams continued to sputter offensively. Windber continued to maintain their lead as the quarter crept on, leading 47-35 with 2:30 to go in the contest. A pretty passing play by Windber culminated in an Ashbrook layup that put the Ramblers up by 15, putting a Keystone comeback in doubt. Both teams exchanged buckets as time ran down, with Windber securing a 53-37 first-round victory.

