Man Busted With Marijuana in Clarion Borough Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man who was busted with marijuana and paraphernalia following a report of a car alarm going off on a residential street in Clarion Borough waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 21-year-old Timothy Patrick Hoolahan, of Verona, Pa., were waived for court on March 16:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor



– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary– Illegal Park Where Official Signs Prohibit, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Hoolahan remains free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Borough in late September 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:49 a.m. on September 27, 2020, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to South Seventh Avenue for a report of a car alarm going off.

At the scene, police found a Chevrolet Cruz illegally parked on the west side of South Seventh Avenue, straddling the curb at an awkward angle.

According to the complaint, when police approached the vehicle, they observed a white male passed out in the driver’s seat. They also found the hood of the car was not warm, leading them to believe the vehicle had been parked for some time. Police then called out to the man and knocked on the glass in an attempt to wake him. After some time, he began to wake up and his door was opened.

The complaint states the man, later identified as Timothy Hoolahan, was visibly intoxicated and also appeared to be high. There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle, as well as a strong odor of marijuana.

Police then spoke to Hoolahan, who reportedly admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana. When asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, Hoolahan initially denied it, but then said there might be some in the trunk, according to the complaint.

Police had Hoolahan exit the vehicle. He was patted down and placed in handcuffs for officer safety.

When asked about how he came to be parked on the street, Hoolahan, who the complaint notes was very impaired, initially did not make much sense, but did say something about “waiting for a friend that never showed.”

He was then placed in a police vehicle while a probable cause search of the parked vehicle was conducted.

According to the complaint, the following items were located and seized:

– An ashtray with residue located in the center console;

– A roll of plastic wrap located in the back pocket of the front driver’s seat.

– $55 cash located in the glove compartment;

– A blunt in a wrapper located in the driver’s side door pocket;

– A black plastic tray with marijuana residue located in the trunk;

– A black plastic/foil bag containing green marijuana bud located in the trunk; and

– Four empty black plastic/foil bags and a plastic baggie of green marijuana bud, labeled “Star OG,” located in a black backpack in the trunk.

Police then contacted a towing service to remove the vehicle from the scene.

While police were at the scene, Clarion County 9-1-1 reported that a possible involved party had reportedly fled the scene on foot in the direction of the old hospital building. Police then asked Hoolahan if he had a passenger at any point in the night, and Hoolahan said he did not. No other evidence of a second subject was found, the complaint notes.

When Hoolahan was questioned again later, he admitted that all of the items seized from the vehicle were his. When asked about the empty black bags, Hoolahan allegedly said that “he knew it made it look like he was selling marijuana,” although police had not mentioned any suspicion that he was selling anything. He went on to say he was at a house party and had smoked marijuana, but did not sell any, and said the $55 in the glove compartment were his tips from his job at a restaurant, according to the complaint.

Hoolahan was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:30 p.m. on January 21.

