Clarion Native Continues to Make Splash in Music Industry

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion native is continuing to make his mark on the music industry after an album that he contributed to was nominated for Best Country Album at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Nate Cyphert, formerly of Clarion, was a co-writer on Ingrid Andress’s album “Lady Like,” which was one of the five nominees for Best Country Album this year.

Cyphert told exploreClarion.com the nomination meant a lot to him.

“I felt ecstatic for Ingrid. She so deserves the recognition she is getting. Beyond that, I took the album nomination as proof of the power of incredible storytelling and songwriting, which is what captivated me about Ingrid and her project from the very beginning,” Cyphert said.

He also noted that while a career in music can be a rollercoaster ride, going from dramatic highs to difficult lows, having something recognized at a high level like the Grammy’s can provide a boost.

“Moments like this are beautiful reassurances that maybe, just maybe, you’re doing something right. This is my first time being part of a Grammy-nominated work, and I’m just grateful.”

Cyphert’s journey in music began as a student at Clarion Area High School in the Clarion Singers and led him in a direction he didn’t expect.

After graduating from Clarion Area HS, Cyphert went on to attend Hofstra University in Long Island, New York, where he studied music.

He also started a band during those college years, then continued to tour with the band across the US. It wasn’t until after the band split up in 2013 that he began songwriting for other people.

“Nothing in my career has gone according to plan,” he noted.

“The band ‘making it’ was the big dream, and I chased it for more than seven years before ultimately coming to terms with the fact that it wasn’t sustainable, financially or emotionally for me. It was a tough pill to swallow, walking away from that, but I knew I had to make a change.”

He ended up moving to Los Angeles in the summer of 2013 and began writing full-time.

“When I stumbled into an opportunity to move to Los Angeles and try being a songwriter for other people, I took it more out of desperation than anything else. Previously, I had never considered a career in songwriting as an option.

“I’m sitting here now, eight years into doing this full-time, and I can’t believe I ever wanted to do anything else.”

Cyphert says that if he could tell young people one thing he’s learned along the way, it would be to stay flexible and willing to change your plan.

“Be willing and ready to pivot when things hit a dead end. You might find exactly what you didn’t know you were looking for.”

As for the “Lady Like” album that was nominated, Cyphert says he considers it a collection of beautiful, honest songs.

“It’s a collection of true stories that I think most people can relate to, delivered by a stunning vocalist.”

While this is Cyphert’s first Grammy nomination, it’s not his first time in the running for a major award.

Cyphert won the BMI Song of the year award for the song H.O.L.Y. in 2017, which was recorded by Florida-Georgia Line.

H.O.L.Y., which stood for High On Loving You, was his first major US release.

Looking forward, Cyphert noted he recently had a song come out with UK artist Zak Abel that he is very excited about.

“The song is called ‘Be Kind,’ and I love the soulful energy and message of it.”

He said he has also been doing a lot more writing and is hoping to see more of his songs produced in the coming days.

“I just hope ten years from now I am still picking up a guitar every day to write a song. I’ll be doing alright if I get to do that.”

While the writing and the music are foremost in his mind, he noted that recognition and appreciation for his work is also nice.

“A Grammy win would be cool, too.”

