SPONSORED: Cooper Tire Spring Rebate Kicks Off Tomorrow at Kerle Tire Company
Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Cooper Tire Spring Rebate will kick off at Kerle Tire Company on Thursday!
The sale runs from Thursday, March 18, 2021, to Monday, April 12, 2021.
Purchase a set of four of the following qualifying tires at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion for the rebate:
-
$50 Rebate – Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
-
$50 Rebate – Cooper CS5 Grand Touring
-
$50 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer SRX
-
$50 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer SRX LE
-
$70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer EnduraMax
-
$70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer AT3 4S
-
$70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer AT3 LT
-
$70 Rebate – Cooper Discoverer AT3 XLT
Kerle Tire Company: your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!
Visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here to see their full line of tires or call 814-226-6657 for more information.
Kerle Tire Company is located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa.
