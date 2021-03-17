 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

PennDOT Invites Pennsylvanians to Share Feedback on Winter Services

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

140281535_4497081393642636_4151246012325960332_oHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on winter services through an online survey found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PDWinter2021.

“PennDOT is proud of our winter operations and communications,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The results from this survey will help us measure public expectations and identify education opportunities.”

The survey is available through April 6 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are completely anonymous.

The 12-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT’s winter services.

Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services. During the winter, www.511PA.com offers its standard traffic and incident information while adding PennDOT plow-truck locations, winter roadway conditions, and other services.

At any time, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

As construction season begins, information on projects occurring or being bid this year is viewable at www.projects.PennDOT.gov. Visit the “Regional Offices” page at www.PennDOT.gov to sign up for travel alerts in a specific area.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news at www.PennDOT.gov/news. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews, like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.


