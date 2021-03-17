Police Respond to Suspected DUI Crash on Route 62

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a suspected DUI crash on State Route 62 late Tuesday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, Marienville-based State Police received a call from Warren County 9-1-1 regarding a one-vehicle crash reported on State Route 62, approximately one mile north of State Route 666 in Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say 22-year-old Michael Ziegler, of Tidioute, was operating a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup truck, traveling north on State Route 62, when he traveled off the east shoulder of the roadway and went into a ditch, causing the passenger side front tire to go flat. The vehicle then traveled across the oncoming southbound lane and struck a guide rail on the west shoulder of the roadway before coming to a final rest.

According to police, Zeigler was subsequently taken into custody, transported to Warren Regional Hospital, and processed for driving under the influence.

The vehicle was disabled at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing pending lab test results.

