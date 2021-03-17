Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Area Woman With Cancer Set for April 24

 

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

145620729_3854280414656210_5477545932605898370_nPUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit spaghetti dinner for an area woman who has been diagnosed with cancer is scheduled for April 24.

The benefit dinner is for Sharon Wright who was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer in March of 2020.

The event, which is by donation, will take place from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Flashover Club, the casual restaurant owned by the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, located at 205 North Findley Street in Punxsutawney.

The dinner will include spaghetti, salad, and a dessert, along with chances at raffle baskets.

All proceeds will benefit Wright, who is a mother of five and also has several grandchildren.

Following Wright’s initial chemotherapy and radiation treatments, a scan showed the cancer was gone. However, in July of 2020, she woke up with a mass on her shoulder. It was then discovered that the cancer had progressed into her chest and lymph nodes, as well as her clavicle. Since then, she has undergone additional chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and immunotherapy.

Due to the ongoing treatments, as well as the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright has been unable to work for the last year.

Money from the benefit dinner will go to help Wright with her medical bills and regular expenses while she is off work continuing her treatments.


