State Police Investigating Theft of Firearms

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police initiated a theft investigation after an area man reported two firearms stolen.

Around 6:33 p.m. on March 16, 2021, Franklin-based State Police responded to a location on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft of two firearms.

Police say a known 36-year-old male victim from Corsica reported that sometime between December 1, 2019, and March 1, 2020, an unknown individual(s) removed his firearms from the above-listed location without his knowledge or consent.

The firearms are listed as follows:

– a Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol
– a Remington Fieldmaster 30-06 with a wooden stock and a scope

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.


