State Police Investigating Theft of Firearms

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police initiated a theft investigation after an area man reported two firearms stolen.

Around 6:33 p.m. on March 16, 2021, Franklin-based State Police responded to a location on US 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a theft of two firearms.

Police say a known 36-year-old male victim from Corsica reported that sometime between December 1, 2019, and March 1, 2020, an unknown individual(s) removed his firearms from the above-listed location without his knowledge or consent.

The firearms are listed as follows:

– a Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol

– a Remington Fieldmaster 30-06 with a wooden stock and a scope

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.