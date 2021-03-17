Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on 5th Avenue

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash that occurred on 5th Avenue in Clarion Township late Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, reporting a two-vehicle crash on 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 11:09 a.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

