Two-Vehicle Crash Reported on 5th Avenue

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

4C7C0B74-760E-42FF-A7BB-3B0041B5A4A8CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a crash that occurred on 5th Avenue in Clarion Township late Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call came in around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, reporting a two-vehicle crash on 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

8AA3430D-5F77-4DDC-A933-85B26D457BCB

No additional details are available at this time.

The scene was cleared around 11:09 a.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.


