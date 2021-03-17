Birthday Wishes: Agnes Bauer Celebrates 80th Birthday!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy 80th Birthday, Agnes Bauer!

Agnes is celebrating her birthday today, Wednesday, March 17.

“We are so blessed to have you in our lives! You are an amazing role model who is thoughtful, loving, and exceedingly generous. We are thankful for the precious time spent with you and all the delicious meals you share with us.

“You are the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother there ever was, and we love you so much. Have a splendid day!”

Submitted by the Bauer family.

