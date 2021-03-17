State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Assault

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, between 8:00 a.m. on March 1 and 4:00 p.m. on March 7, a known person was found to be taking items from the Walmart store on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The above report was released on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Assault/Harassment in Redbank Township

Around 2:15 p.m. on March 15, Clarion-based State Police investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at a location on Hickory Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, involving a 54-year-old female victim from New Bethlehem, a 52-year-old female victim from Fairmount City, and a 58-year-old female victim from Mayport.

Police say 23-year-old Katrina Pohl, of Mayport, was subsequently arrested.

Court documents indicate Pohl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 7:45 p.m. on March 15, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (three counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on March 30 with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.