A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain. High near 47. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight – Rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1am, then a slight chance of snow after 1am. Low around 24. Northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 22. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

