Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Leprechaun Lime Drink

With only a few simple ingredients you can enjoy this refreshing lime concoction!

Ingredients

1 quart lime sherbet, softened

1/2 cup thawed limeade concentrate



2 tablespoons sugar2 cans (12 ounces each) lemon-lime soda, chilled1 to 2 cups crushed iceLemon slices and lime peel strips, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, beat sherbet, limeade and sugar until blended. Stir in soda and ice. Serve in chilled glasses. If desired, top with lemon slices and lime peel.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.