Clarion County Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases Since Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, March 16.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,761, and the death toll remains at 87.

In neighboring Forest County, one COVID-19 case was removed from the county’s tally, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,385. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 18, that there were 3,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 976,847.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/18/21 – 3,126

03/17/21 – 3,004

03/16/21 – 3,119

03/15/21 – 1,388

03/14/21 – 1,914

03/13/21 – 2,840

03/12/21 – 3,074

LOCAL REGION – New Cases Since Tuesday

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 5008 25 5033 118 (1 new) Butler 14512 90 14602 378 (1 new) Clarion 2749 12 2761 87 Clearfield 6681 65 6746 121 Crawford 6550 17 6567 140 Elk 2376 19 2395 36 Forest 1386 -1* 1385 21 Indiana 5201 23 5224 160 Jefferson 2869 20 2889 90 McKean 3106 5 3111 65 Mercer 8354 28 8382 244 Venango 3469 17 3486 89 Warren 2237 6 2243 98

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Forest County decreased from 1,386 on 3/16/21 to 1,385 on 3/18/21. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

There are 1,500 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 284 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,706 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights