Clarion-Limestone High School Academic Decathlon Team Wins State Championship

Thursday, March 18, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

stage-greyCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion-Limestone High School Academic Decathlon Team won the Small Schools State Championship at last week’s USAD State Championship after previously winning the Western Region Small Schools Championship.

The team won 25 individual medals and qualified to compete in the National Championship which will be held virtually this year, at the end of April.

Individual medal winners were:

Kent Carrier – Gold in Essay and Science

– Silver in Art and Mathematics
– Bronze in Music

Michael Aaron – Gold in Essay, Literature, Social Sciences
– Silver in Art, Music
– Bronze in Essay and Science

Gavyn Dunn – Gold in Social Science
– Silver in Art and Music
– Bronze in Essay and Science

Michael Snyder – Gold in Art
– Silver in Science
– Bronze in Economics, Literature, Social Science

Kelby Powell – Bronze in Mathematics, Music

Richard Leadbetter – Silver in Music
– Bronze in Social Science

John Burke – Silver in Essay


