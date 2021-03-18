Clarion-Limestone School Board Approves Appointment of New Board Member

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School Board approved the appointment of a new board member to fill the vacancy created when board president David Schirmer tendered his resignation last month.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Out of the four candidates who stepped forward, the board selected and approved Larry Jamison.

Among other reasons he gave, Jamison noted his experience with investments and fundraising could be helpful on the proposed finance committee, which was a later agenda item for the meeting.

During the meeting, former board president David Schirmer was also asked to step forward to receive a token of appreciation from the board for all the hard work he put in for the district, both on the board and as a teacher and coach over the years.

“He’s touched so many lives,” Superintendent Amy Glasl noted during the presentation.

Glasl and the administrators from each of the school buildings also updated the board on how the return to a full-time five-day in-person schedule has been going.

“It really did feel like the first day of school. Lots of happy, happy students all the way around,” Glasl said.

“The teachers and staff just fully invested and engaged in making it work and figuring it out.”

She noted there had been some minor bumps in the road, but the teachers and staff have been working diligently together to resolve any problems that arise.

Glasl also reported that prom has been scheduled for Friday, May 7, at the high school, and graduation has been scheduled for Thursday, May 27, at the Moonlight Drive-In.

Committee Appointments

The board approved the creation of three new committees and made the following committee appointments:

Finance Committee

– Rebecca Allison, Chairperson

– Dave Eggleton

– Larry Jamison

– Gary Sproul

– Kathy Henry

Building Committee

– Nathaniel Parker, Chairperson

– Joe Billotte

– Roger Powell

Transportation Committee

– Amy Glasl, Chairperson

– Gary Sproul

– Rebecca Allison

Other Business

In other business, the board:

– Approved a motion from the February 17 board meeting to authorize hiring Mark Graf as an independent contractor to be modified to authorize his hiring as an employee of the district.

– Approved school breakfast, lunch, and milk prices for the 2021-22 school year to remain the same as the 2020-21 school year.

– Approved the use of general funds to be used for staff to attend SAP K-12 training on March 23, 24, and 31.

