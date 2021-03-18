Clintonville Fire Department to Host Ham and Scalloped Potato Dinner on March 27

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Ham and Scalloped Potato Dinner on Saturday, March 27.

The dinner, which is drive-thru pick-up only, will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or until sold out.

The cost is $8.00 per meal.

The meals include ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, and a dinner roll.

The fire department is located at 501 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, Pa.

