Featured Local Job: Skilled Laborer/ Equipment Operator

Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating is looking for a skilled laborer/equipment operator.

Pay based on experience.

Health Insurance is available.

CDL license preferred but not required.

Must have a clean driving record.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

Please send your resume to [email protected]

