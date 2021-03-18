Fredric Ellis Adams, 98, of Reno, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born March 13, 1923, he was the son of the late Charles Arther and Grace Irene Gardiner Adams.

A tool and die maker by trade, Fred began a 37-year career working for Oil Well Supply after graduation from high school, interrupted only by his service in the US Navy for three years during WWII.

Mr. Adams was a member of the Reno Methodist Church.

On June 29, 1946, he was married to the former Florence Jean Nellis, who preceded him in death on July 14, 1982. Their son, Randy Adams, also preceded them in death on February 10, 1953.

On March 24, 1984, he was married to the former Frances L. Greenawalt Anna, who preceded him in death on November 29, 1991.

In addition to his parents, wives, and son, he is preceded in death by a sister Doris Kuhn and brothers Howard, Wade, and William Adams.

Surviving are two stepsons, John Anna (Tina) of Topsham, ME, and Kirk Anna (Jullie) of Reno; 10 grandchildren: Pat Anna (Vivian), Aaron Anna (Rachele), Tara-Lyn Boynton (Everett), Jenni Douglas, Ben Douglas (Carrie), Jessica Struthers (Andy), Laura Anna, Krisi Holeway (Jeff), Renee Anna, and Jason Anna, and nine great grandchildren.

Also surviving are many nephews and nieces, including Ken Winger (Cathy) with whom he was especially close.

In keeping with Fred’s wishes, there will be no visitation of funeral service.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

