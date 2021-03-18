Marion S. Beck

Marion E. Stewart Beck, 83, of Oil City, died peacefully on March 14, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on May 3, 1937 in Michigan, she was the only child of the late Charles R. and Marion E. Hughes Stewart.

Marion graduated from Butler High School and received her BA in Music from the College of Wooster. She then went on to receive her Teaching Certification from Clarion University.

Marion taught music, and then worked as a Petroleum Landman until retirement.

She was married to Charles E. Beck, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2001.

Marion loved books and reading. She was known for her handwritten letters to her loved ones. She enjoyed exquisite holiday decorations, usually wrapping presents that were almost too nice to open. Her love for plants and flowers was shown all throughout her sunroom, where she loved to sit and relax. Her passion for needlepoint was evident by her elaborate pieces which she shared with her grandchildren. Her beloved German shepherds were part of her family as well.

Surviving is a daughter, Jane Leeper Bablak and her husband Jason, and their four children, Hannah, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Emily Bablak.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Charles.

Per Marion’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.