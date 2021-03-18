Pennsylvania Highlights Transportation Innovations Designed to Save Lives, Create Efficiencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the release of the Pennsylvania State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC) 2020 STIC Year-End Report, which details innovation deployment successes that benefit the traveling public.

(Photo: PennDOT Secretary and STIC co-chair Yassmin Gramian)

“Despite the challenges we all face dealing with the ongoing pandemic and moving the transportation agenda forward, we have much to be proud of,” said PennDOT Secretary and STIC co-chair Yassmin Gramian. “The Pennsylvania STIC is unwavering in advancing innovations, and its enduring success is pivotal to maintaining a safe and effective transportation network.”

Available in an interactive format on PennDOT’s website, the report outlines how the STIC continues its collaborative approach to transforming transportation in Pennsylvania, emphasizing the importance of transportation stakeholders working together to implement improvements across the state.

Since its inception in 2012, the STIC remains committed to supporting and promoting the deployment of the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Every Day Counts (EDC) innovations as well as others that exist at the state, national and international levels that may be well-suited for implementation in Pennsylvania.

This year’s report highlights accomplishments across Pennsylvania and features several videos and in-depth articles showcasing:

The STIC advanced several innovations in 2020, including Predictive Work Zone Analysis, Hot Pour Mastics, the Certified Concrete Finishers Course and the Stormwater Management Training and Field Guidebook. A Snowplow and Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) innovation is currently moving through the STIC’s Innovation Development Process.

The Pennsylvania STIC brings together a diverse team of transportation stakeholders to forge an environment of imagination and ingenuity to pursue specific innovations and their rapid implementation to deliver a modern and high-quality transportation system to the citizens of Pennsylvania.

To learn more about the STIC, visit www.penndot.gov/stic.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.