Say What?!: NASCAR to Use COVID-Detecting Dogs at Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA, Ga. – NASCAR officials plan to use trained dogs to detect COVID-19 among essential personnel for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The procedure will be deployed on a trial basis as a potential first line of at-track defense designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. NASCAR said teams were notified of the plan Tuesday.

