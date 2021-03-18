SPONSORED: Things Are Warming Up at the Allegheny Grille
FOXBURG, Pa. – It’s starting to look and feel a lot like SPRING at the Allegheny Grille!
With the warmer weather, they have decided to put a few tables outside. Visit them and enjoy a great meal along the river. Sorry, reservations are not taken for outside!
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in and is also introducing its new menus! You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
They now have jumbo pretzels with your choice of sauces from ranch, cheese, or honey mustard.
Don’t forget about their delicious drink features for the month!
The Allegheny Grille will be featuring these drinks the entire month of March.
Mint Martini – Cream de Menthe, Kahlua, and heavy cream
Luck of the Irish – Baileys, Rumchata, and milk – topped with marshmallows
St. Patty’s Margarita – Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Blue Curaçao, sours, margarita mix, and pineapple juice
Fuzzy Leprechaun – Peach Schnapps, Vodka, Blue Curaçao, orange juice, and pineapple juice
Irish Mule (not pictured) – Jameson, ginger beer, and lime juice
Add green to any beer!!!
They have also added three more to their menu! You have try these delicious drinks.
Pineapple Sunrise – Gin, Pineapple juice, Lime juice, Simple syrup, and Grenadine
Watermelon Margarita – Watermelon schnapps, Tequila, Margarita mix, and Simple syrup
Raspberry Lemonade Sangria – White Zinfandel, Razzmatazz, Sierra Mist, and Lemonade
Breakfast is the most important meal of the deal and the Allegheny Grille will be serving breakfast from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
They also have some great breakfast drinks!
Don’t forget that Allegheny Grille offers FREE delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. within 15 miles.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their Lent, daily, and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
