Winter Wine Tour Set for March 21 at Deer Creek Winery

Thursday, March 18, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

139523051_3935400013165842_1089680245064724108_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is holding a Winter Wine Tour on Sunday, March 21.

Join the Deer Creek staff on a chilly Sunday afternoon for their very first wine tour dinner.

Kicking off the evening, vintner Bill McQuiston will walk you through the process of how they make their beloved sweet wines. Afterwards he will assist you in filling and corking your very own bottle to take home.

Deer Creek wines

Once the tour commences, participants will be gathering for some live music with a warm and inviting dinner.

Each of the five courses contain exclusive Deer Creek Olive Grove oils and aged balsamic vinegars. The best part of course, is the carefully selected wines to accompany every scrumptious bite!

For more information, please call at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

