Winter Wine Tour Set for March 21 at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is holding a Winter Wine Tour on Sunday, March 21.
Join the Deer Creek staff on a chilly Sunday afternoon for their very first wine tour dinner.
Kicking off the evening, vintner Bill McQuiston will walk you through the process of how they make their beloved sweet wines. Afterwards he will assist you in filling and corking your very own bottle to take home.
Once the tour commences, participants will be gathering for some live music with a warm and inviting dinner.
Each of the five courses contain exclusive Deer Creek Olive Grove oils and aged balsamic vinegars. The best part of course, is the carefully selected wines to accompany every scrumptious bite!
For more information, please call at 814-354-7392.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.
