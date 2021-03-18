 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: DUI, Attempted Scam

Thursday, March 18, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Redbank Township

Around 12:20 a.m. on March 13, Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan Rogue on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a summary traffic violation.

Police say upon further investigation, the driver, identified as a 40-year-old Brookville man, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The name of the driver was not released.

Theft by Deception in Pinegrove Township

Around 7:26 a.m. on March 1, Franklin-based State Police responded to a location on Old State Road in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of an incident of attempted theft by deception.

Police say a known 73-year-old Venus man reported an unknown individual had attempted to scam him into giving them money.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP released the above reports on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.


