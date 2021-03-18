Two Clarion Area Students Receive PMEA All State Band Honors

CLARION, Pa. – Congratulations to Clarion Area High School Seniors Jesse Lewis and Noah DiTullio for earning a place in the PMEA All State Band.

(Photo: Clarion Area High School Seniors Jesse Lewis and Noah DiTullio)

At regions, Jesse finished 2nd chair in the trombone section and Noah finished first chair in the percussion section.

