Clarion County Primary Ballot Positions Selected; Many Slots Have No Candidates.

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The official Clarion County May 18 primary ballot will have many vacancies for the county and municipal elected positions.

(Photo: Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Director of Elections Cindy Callihan review numbers used for selecting ballot positions.)

The Clarion County Election Board, comprised of Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Director of elections Cindy Callihan, gathered on Wednesday morning to proceed with ballot positions for the registered candidates.

Candidates in contested elections could draw a number between one and 16 to determine their place on the ballot. If a candidate was not at the meeting, commissioners drew numbers for the candidates.

Advance work for the primary elections includes two separate ballots, one Democrat and one Republican, and only registered voters for those particular parties can vote for their party in the primaries.

The lack of candidates in the county-wide positions was apparent, with no Democrats running for any of the positions. Republican candidates for the county positions include incumbent Timothy P. Schill for District Judge 18-3-02, current Clarion Borough Police Officer Shawn Zerfoss for Sheriff, and Daniel M. Shingledecker for Coroner. Shingledecker was appointed to the position following the death of Coroner Randall Stom in November of 2019. Two Republicans will be on the ballot for county treasurer, with Kyle McConnell first on the ballot, followed by Karyn Montana. Montana was appointed treasurer after the resignation of Tom McConnell in September 2020.

Since there will be so many vacancies, voters can write in other candidates. Callihan said she is expecting the write-ins, and it will be up to her department to calculate how many votes they receive and if they want to be on the fall ballot.

A list of the complete ballot positions is presented below for people who have filed to run. The list also includes the order that they will appear under the position name. School board races are not included in the list, and many candidates can cross-file, appearing on both versions of the ballot.

More information can be found on the county website at https://www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/elections__voter_registration/index.php

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Beaver Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Braiden A. Cochran

Inspector of Election – 4-year term

Wanda McKinney

Clarion Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson

Borough Council – 4-year term

Kirk Jacobson

Cassie Schwaim

Pete Bauer

Krista Geelen

Rachel Roberts

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Carla Magrini

Clarion Borough-1 Judge of Election – 4-year term

Virginia McKisson

Clarion Borough-3 Judge Election – 4-year term

Colleen McAleer

Clarion Township

Supervisor – 2-year term

Patrick Aaron

Auditor – 4-year term

Barry Billetdeaux

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Robin Cable

East Brady Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Justin Wagner

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Margaret Peggy Wimer

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Sally Snow

Foxburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Denise Shekell

Farmington Township

Farmington Twp-North Judge Election – 4-year term

Jana Wolbert

Hawthorn Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Patti Hanna

Mayor – 4-year term

Ronald F. Cyphert

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Georgean Cyphert

Highland Township

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Nancy M. Kadunce

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Linda Pappas

Knox Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Danielle Fye

Mayor – 4-year term

Melissa Wolfe

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

MJ Lijewski

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Linda S. Gatesman

Knox Township

Judge Election – 4-year term

Richard A. Baumcratz

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Betty Baumcratz

Limestone Township

Supervisor – 6-year-term

Rex B. Cyphert

Millcreek Township

Supervisor – 6-year-term

Andrew McKisson

Monroe Township

Judge Election – 4-year term

Judy Holt

Paint Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Emily E. Crain

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Dottie S. Reddinger

Porter Township

Judge Election – 4-year term

Patricia Weaver

Redbank Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Ernie Bowersox

Judge Election – East – 4-year term

Christine M. Adams

Inspectors of Election – East – 4-year term

Trina Smith

St. Petersburg Borough

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Sue Ann Sheakley

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

M. Elaine Fisher

Strattanville Borough

Borough Council – 4-year-term

Donna Rensel

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Clarion Borough

Mayor – 4-year term

Lexis Twentier

Borough Council – 4-year term

Benjamin Aaron

Keaton Macbeth

Clarion Borough-1 Inspector Elections – 4-year term

Mary Wilson

Clarion Township

Supervisor

Frank M. Wilson

Auditor – 2-year term

Laura Heasley

Auditor – 6-year-term

Linda Hovis

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Kristine Lewis

Patti West

Sheila Alcorn

Clarion Township-1 Judge of Election – 4-year term

Thomas Young

Clarion Township-2 Judge of Election – 4-year term

Susan Sproul

East Brady Borough

Borough Council – 4-year-term

Kevin A. Diehm

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Kina Fink

Elk Township

Supervisor – 6-year-term

Les Wingard

Supervisor – 2-year term

John R. Knight Sr

Tax Collector – 4-year-term

Deborah E. Keister

Anita Lahr

Judge of Election – 4-year-term

Suzan Radecker

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Sheila Rex

Louise Strotman

Foxburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Janie Ganoe

Rebecca Gates

Borough Council – 2-year term

Terri Lease

Farmington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Chuck Gilbert

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Nancy S. Ochs

Farmington (Central) Judge of Elections – 4-year term

Carol A. Hall

Hawthorn Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Terry Beamer

Borough Council – 2-year term

Emmanuel Marshall

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Ted Minich

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Sheryl A. Rockwell

Highland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Ryan Maxwell

Auditor – 6-year term

Ken Dworek

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Phyllis Morrow

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Pamela Rapp

Knox Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

William L Henry III

Donald Gutonski

Mayor – 4-year term

Michael Wise

Richard L. Cochran

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Timmy L. Cochran

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Karen Ashbaugh Price

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Kimberly J. Dine

Knox Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Bradley Ochs

Licking Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Martin Whitmore

Auditor – 2-year term

Bonnie Elder

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Mendy M. Stewart

Limestone Township

Auditor – 6-year term

Bonnie Aaron

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Donna M. Smith

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Jean Ehrhart

Madison Township

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Debra Johnson

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Susan Y. Carnathan

Linda Drayer

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Danielle Hiles

Carol L. Hagofsky

Millcreek Township

Constable – 6-year term

Richard Frost

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Joyce Kahle

Monroe Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Steen J. Ketner

Auditor – 6-year term

Julie A. Hartley

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Barbara E. Stahlman

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Barbara E. Lerch

New Bethlehem Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Bryan Ruth

Don Heeter

Lisa Kerle

Mayor – 4-year term

Gordon V. Barrows

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Julie Evans

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Darla Hinderliter

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Lori A. Ferringer

Paint Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Craig D. Lewis

Tax Collector – 6-year term

Karen Kahle

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Barbara Wright

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Linda G. Ida

Redbank Township

Redbank Township East Inspector of Election – 4-year term

Mary W. Truitt

Richland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Stevhen A. Hunsberger

Auditor – 6-year term

Kathy Hunsberger

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Jannie L. Shirey

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Ann Rodgers

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Margaret Studebaker

Rimersburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Mark Deeter

Jonathon Best

Scott Myers

Joshua Meeker

Borough Council – 2-year term

Jeff Kaetzel

Mayor – 4-year term

Timothy G. Yeaney

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Valerie Hile

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Dana Solida

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Janet Troutman

Salem Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Eric B. Sherman

Auditor – 6-year term

Kendra Barnett

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Kimberly J. Wyman

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Steve Hepfl

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

R. Scott Sheffer

Pam Smith

Shippenville Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Linda H. Duffee

Mayor – 4-year term

Eric Sterner

Sligo Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Charles W. Marsh

Sherry Laughlin

Constable – 6-year term

Kyle Klein

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Debbie McDowell

St. Petersburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

Thomas J. Courson

Strattanville Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term

LeAnn Bowser

Robert Bob Rawson

Dusty Davis

Auditor – 6-year term

Peggy Corte

Mayor – 4-year term

Harold Randy Davis

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Patricia Lewis

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Lois Jaquish

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Rebecca Jaquish

Toby Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Thomas D. Gilhousen

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Michelle McKinney

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Kelly Barger

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Marilyn George

Washington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term

Thomas G. Maher

Judge of Election – 4-year term

Suzanne Daum

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

Margaret Siegel

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.