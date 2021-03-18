 

Clarion County Primary Ballot Positions Selected; Many Slots Have No Candidates.

Thursday, March 18, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

0E54D0C8-3181-41F4-A554-843CE324A02E_1_201_aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The official Clarion County May 18 primary ballot will have many vacancies for the county and municipal elected positions.

(Photo: Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Director of Elections Cindy Callihan review numbers used for selecting ballot positions.)

The Clarion County Election Board, comprised of Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Director of elections Cindy Callihan, gathered on Wednesday morning to proceed with ballot positions for the registered candidates.

Candidates in contested elections could draw a number between one and 16 to determine their place on the ballot. If a candidate was not at the meeting, commissioners drew numbers for the candidates.

Advance work for the primary elections includes two separate ballots, one Democrat and one Republican, and only registered voters for those particular parties can vote for their party in the primaries.

The lack of candidates in the county-wide positions was apparent, with no Democrats running for any of the positions. Republican candidates for the county positions include incumbent Timothy P. Schill for District Judge 18-3-02, current Clarion Borough Police Officer Shawn Zerfoss for Sheriff, and Daniel M. Shingledecker for Coroner. Shingledecker was appointed to the position following the death of Coroner Randall Stom in November of 2019. Two Republicans will be on the ballot for county treasurer, with Kyle McConnell first on the ballot, followed by Karyn Montana. Montana was appointed treasurer after the resignation of Tom McConnell in September 2020.

Since there will be so many vacancies, voters can write in other candidates. Callihan said she is expecting the write-ins, and it will be up to her department to calculate how many votes they receive and if they want to be on the fall ballot.

A list of the complete ballot positions is presented below for people who have filed to run. The list also includes the order that they will appear under the position name. School board races are not included in the list, and many candidates can cross-file, appearing on both versions of the ballot.

More information can be found on the county website at https://www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/elections__voter_registration/index.php

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Beaver Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Braiden A. Cochran

Inspector of Election – 4-year term
Wanda McKinney

Clarion Borough

Mayor – 4-year term
Jennifer Fulmer Vinson

Borough Council – 4-year term
Kirk Jacobson
Cassie Schwaim
Pete Bauer
Krista Geelen
Rachel Roberts

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Carla Magrini

Clarion Borough-1 Judge of Election – 4-year term
Virginia McKisson

Clarion Borough-3 Judge Election – 4-year term
Colleen McAleer

Clarion Township

Supervisor – 2-year term
Patrick Aaron

Auditor – 4-year term
Barry Billetdeaux

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Robin Cable

East Brady Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Justin Wagner

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Margaret Peggy Wimer

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Sally Snow

Foxburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Denise Shekell

Farmington Township

Farmington Twp-North Judge Election – 4-year term
Jana Wolbert

Hawthorn Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Patti Hanna

Mayor – 4-year term
Ronald F. Cyphert

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Georgean Cyphert

Highland Township

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Nancy M. Kadunce

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Linda Pappas

Knox Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Danielle Fye

Mayor – 4-year term
Melissa Wolfe

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
MJ Lijewski

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Linda S. Gatesman

Knox Township

Judge Election – 4-year term
Richard A. Baumcratz

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Betty Baumcratz

Limestone Township

Supervisor – 6-year-term
Rex B. Cyphert

Millcreek Township

Supervisor – 6-year-term
Andrew McKisson

Monroe Township

Judge Election – 4-year term
Judy Holt

Paint Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Emily E. Crain

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Dottie S. Reddinger

Porter Township

Judge Election – 4-year term
Patricia Weaver

Redbank Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Ernie Bowersox

Judge Election – East – 4-year term
Christine M. Adams

Inspectors of Election – East – 4-year term
Trina Smith

St. Petersburg Borough

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Sue Ann Sheakley

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term

M. Elaine Fisher

Strattanville Borough

Borough Council – 4-year-term
Donna Rensel

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Clarion Borough

Mayor – 4-year term
Lexis Twentier

Borough Council – 4-year term
Benjamin Aaron
Keaton Macbeth

Clarion Borough-1 Inspector Elections – 4-year term
Mary Wilson

Clarion Township

Supervisor
Frank M. Wilson

Auditor – 2-year term
Laura Heasley

Auditor – 6-year-term
Linda Hovis

Tax Collector – 4-year term

Kristine Lewis
Patti West
Sheila Alcorn

Clarion Township-1 Judge of Election – 4-year term
Thomas Young

Clarion Township-2 Judge of Election – 4-year term
Susan Sproul

East Brady Borough

Borough Council – 4-year-term
Kevin A. Diehm

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Kina Fink

Elk Township

Supervisor – 6-year-term
Les Wingard

Supervisor – 2-year term
John R. Knight Sr

Tax Collector – 4-year-term
Deborah E. Keister
Anita Lahr

Judge of Election – 4-year-term
Suzan Radecker

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Sheila Rex
Louise Strotman

Foxburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Janie Ganoe
Rebecca Gates

Borough Council – 2-year term
Terri Lease

Farmington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Chuck Gilbert

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Nancy S. Ochs

Farmington (Central) Judge of Elections – 4-year term
Carol A. Hall

Hawthorn Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Terry Beamer

Borough Council – 2-year term
Emmanuel Marshall

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Ted Minich

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Sheryl A. Rockwell

Highland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Ryan Maxwell

Auditor – 6-year term
Ken Dworek

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Phyllis Morrow

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Pamela Rapp

Knox Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
William L Henry III
Donald Gutonski

Mayor – 4-year term
Michael Wise
Richard L. Cochran

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Timmy L. Cochran

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Karen Ashbaugh Price

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Kimberly J. Dine

Knox Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Bradley Ochs

Licking Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Martin Whitmore

Auditor – 2-year term
Bonnie Elder

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Mendy M. Stewart

Limestone Township

Auditor – 6-year term
Bonnie Aaron

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Donna M. Smith

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Jean Ehrhart

Madison Township

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Debra Johnson

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Susan Y. Carnathan
Linda Drayer

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Danielle Hiles
Carol L. Hagofsky

Millcreek Township

Constable – 6-year term
Richard Frost

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Joyce Kahle

Monroe Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Steen J. Ketner

Auditor – 6-year term
Julie A. Hartley

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Barbara E. Stahlman

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Barbara E. Lerch

New Bethlehem Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Bryan Ruth
Don Heeter
Lisa Kerle

Mayor – 4-year term
Gordon V. Barrows

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Julie Evans

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Darla Hinderliter

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Lori A. Ferringer

Paint Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Craig D. Lewis

Tax Collector – 6-year term
Karen Kahle

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Barbara Wright

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Linda G. Ida

Redbank Township

Redbank Township East Inspector of Election – 4-year term
Mary W. Truitt

Richland Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Stevhen A. Hunsberger

Auditor – 6-year term
Kathy Hunsberger

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Jannie L. Shirey

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Ann Rodgers

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Margaret Studebaker

Rimersburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Mark Deeter
Jonathon Best
Scott Myers
Joshua Meeker

Borough Council – 2-year term
Jeff Kaetzel

Mayor – 4-year term
Timothy G. Yeaney

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Valerie Hile

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Dana Solida

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Janet Troutman

Salem Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Eric B. Sherman

Auditor – 6-year term
Kendra Barnett

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Kimberly J. Wyman

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Steve Hepfl

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
R. Scott Sheffer
Pam Smith

Shippenville Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Linda H. Duffee

Mayor – 4-year term
Eric Sterner

Sligo Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Charles W. Marsh
Sherry Laughlin

Constable – 6-year term
Kyle Klein

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Debbie McDowell

St. Petersburg Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
Thomas J. Courson

Strattanville Borough

Borough Council – 4-year term
LeAnn Bowser
Robert Bob Rawson
Dusty Davis

Auditor – 6-year term
Peggy Corte

Mayor – 4-year term
Harold Randy Davis

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Patricia Lewis

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Lois Jaquish

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Rebecca Jaquish

Toby Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Thomas D. Gilhousen

Tax Collector – 4-year term
Michelle McKinney

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Kelly Barger

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Marilyn George

Washington Township

Supervisor – 6-year term
Thomas G. Maher

Judge of Election – 4-year term
Suzanne Daum

Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Margaret Siegel


