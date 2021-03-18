Clarion County Primary Ballot Positions Selected; Many Slots Have No Candidates.
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The official Clarion County May 18 primary ballot will have many vacancies for the county and municipal elected positions.
(Photo: Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Director of Elections Cindy Callihan review numbers used for selecting ballot positions.)
The Clarion County Election Board, comprised of Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Director of elections Cindy Callihan, gathered on Wednesday morning to proceed with ballot positions for the registered candidates.
Candidates in contested elections could draw a number between one and 16 to determine their place on the ballot. If a candidate was not at the meeting, commissioners drew numbers for the candidates.
Advance work for the primary elections includes two separate ballots, one Democrat and one Republican, and only registered voters for those particular parties can vote for their party in the primaries.
The lack of candidates in the county-wide positions was apparent, with no Democrats running for any of the positions. Republican candidates for the county positions include incumbent Timothy P. Schill for District Judge 18-3-02, current Clarion Borough Police Officer Shawn Zerfoss for Sheriff, and Daniel M. Shingledecker for Coroner. Shingledecker was appointed to the position following the death of Coroner Randall Stom in November of 2019. Two Republicans will be on the ballot for county treasurer, with Kyle McConnell first on the ballot, followed by Karyn Montana. Montana was appointed treasurer after the resignation of Tom McConnell in September 2020.
Since there will be so many vacancies, voters can write in other candidates. Callihan said she is expecting the write-ins, and it will be up to her department to calculate how many votes they receive and if they want to be on the fall ballot.
A list of the complete ballot positions is presented below for people who have filed to run. The list also includes the order that they will appear under the position name. School board races are not included in the list, and many candidates can cross-file, appearing on both versions of the ballot.
More information can be found on the county website at https://www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/elections__voter_registration/index.php
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
Beaver Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Braiden A. Cochran
Inspector of Election – 4-year term
Wanda McKinney
Clarion Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
Jennifer Fulmer Vinson
Borough Council – 4-year term
Kirk Jacobson
Cassie Schwaim
Pete Bauer
Krista Geelen
Rachel Roberts
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Carla Magrini
Clarion Borough-1 Judge of Election – 4-year term
Virginia McKisson
Clarion Borough-3 Judge Election – 4-year term
Colleen McAleer
Clarion Township
Supervisor – 2-year term
Patrick Aaron
Auditor – 4-year term
Barry Billetdeaux
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Robin Cable
East Brady Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Justin Wagner
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Margaret Peggy Wimer
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Sally Snow
Foxburg Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Denise Shekell
Farmington Township
Farmington Twp-North Judge Election – 4-year term
Jana Wolbert
Hawthorn Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Patti Hanna
Mayor – 4-year term
Ronald F. Cyphert
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Georgean Cyphert
Highland Township
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Nancy M. Kadunce
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Linda Pappas
Knox Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Danielle Fye
Mayor – 4-year term
Melissa Wolfe
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
MJ Lijewski
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Linda S. Gatesman
Knox Township
Judge Election – 4-year term
Richard A. Baumcratz
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Betty Baumcratz
Limestone Township
Supervisor – 6-year-term
Rex B. Cyphert
Millcreek Township
Supervisor – 6-year-term
Andrew McKisson
Monroe Township
Judge Election – 4-year term
Judy Holt
Paint Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Emily E. Crain
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Dottie S. Reddinger
Porter Township
Judge Election – 4-year term
Patricia Weaver
Redbank Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Ernie Bowersox
Judge Election – East – 4-year term
Christine M. Adams
Inspectors of Election – East – 4-year term
Trina Smith
St. Petersburg Borough
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Sue Ann Sheakley
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
M. Elaine Fisher
Strattanville Borough
Borough Council – 4-year-term
Donna Rensel
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
Clarion Borough
Mayor – 4-year term
Lexis Twentier
Borough Council – 4-year term
Benjamin Aaron
Keaton Macbeth
Clarion Borough-1 Inspector Elections – 4-year term
Mary Wilson
Clarion Township
Supervisor
Frank M. Wilson
Auditor – 2-year term
Laura Heasley
Auditor – 6-year-term
Linda Hovis
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Kristine Lewis
Patti West
Sheila Alcorn
Clarion Township-1 Judge of Election – 4-year term
Thomas Young
Clarion Township-2 Judge of Election – 4-year term
Susan Sproul
East Brady Borough
Borough Council – 4-year-term
Kevin A. Diehm
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Kina Fink
Elk Township
Supervisor – 6-year-term
Les Wingard
Supervisor – 2-year term
John R. Knight Sr
Tax Collector – 4-year-term
Deborah E. Keister
Anita Lahr
Judge of Election – 4-year-term
Suzan Radecker
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Sheila Rex
Louise Strotman
Foxburg Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Janie Ganoe
Rebecca Gates
Borough Council – 2-year term
Terri Lease
Farmington Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Chuck Gilbert
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Nancy S. Ochs
Farmington (Central) Judge of Elections – 4-year term
Carol A. Hall
Hawthorn Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Terry Beamer
Borough Council – 2-year term
Emmanuel Marshall
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Ted Minich
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Sheryl A. Rockwell
Highland Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Ryan Maxwell
Auditor – 6-year term
Ken Dworek
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Phyllis Morrow
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Pamela Rapp
Knox Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
William L Henry III
Donald Gutonski
Mayor – 4-year term
Michael Wise
Richard L. Cochran
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Timmy L. Cochran
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Karen Ashbaugh Price
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Kimberly J. Dine
Knox Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Bradley Ochs
Licking Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Martin Whitmore
Auditor – 2-year term
Bonnie Elder
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Mendy M. Stewart
Limestone Township
Auditor – 6-year term
Bonnie Aaron
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Donna M. Smith
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Jean Ehrhart
Madison Township
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Debra Johnson
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Susan Y. Carnathan
Linda Drayer
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Danielle Hiles
Carol L. Hagofsky
Millcreek Township
Constable – 6-year term
Richard Frost
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Joyce Kahle
Monroe Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Steen J. Ketner
Auditor – 6-year term
Julie A. Hartley
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Barbara E. Stahlman
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Barbara E. Lerch
New Bethlehem Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Bryan Ruth
Don Heeter
Lisa Kerle
Mayor – 4-year term
Gordon V. Barrows
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Julie Evans
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Darla Hinderliter
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Lori A. Ferringer
Paint Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Craig D. Lewis
Tax Collector – 6-year term
Karen Kahle
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Barbara Wright
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Linda G. Ida
Redbank Township
Redbank Township East Inspector of Election – 4-year term
Mary W. Truitt
Richland Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Stevhen A. Hunsberger
Auditor – 6-year term
Kathy Hunsberger
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Jannie L. Shirey
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Ann Rodgers
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Margaret Studebaker
Rimersburg Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Mark Deeter
Jonathon Best
Scott Myers
Joshua Meeker
Borough Council – 2-year term
Jeff Kaetzel
Mayor – 4-year term
Timothy G. Yeaney
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Valerie Hile
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Dana Solida
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Janet Troutman
Salem Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Eric B. Sherman
Auditor – 6-year term
Kendra Barnett
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Kimberly J. Wyman
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Steve Hepfl
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
R. Scott Sheffer
Pam Smith
Shippenville Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Linda H. Duffee
Mayor – 4-year term
Eric Sterner
Sligo Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Charles W. Marsh
Sherry Laughlin
Constable – 6-year term
Kyle Klein
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Debbie McDowell
St. Petersburg Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
Thomas J. Courson
Strattanville Borough
Borough Council – 4-year term
LeAnn Bowser
Robert Bob Rawson
Dusty Davis
Auditor – 6-year term
Peggy Corte
Mayor – 4-year term
Harold Randy Davis
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Patricia Lewis
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Lois Jaquish
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Rebecca Jaquish
Toby Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Thomas D. Gilhousen
Tax Collector – 4-year term
Michelle McKinney
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Kelly Barger
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Marilyn George
Washington Township
Supervisor – 6-year term
Thomas G. Maher
Judge of Election – 4-year term
Suzanne Daum
Inspectors of Election – 4-year term
Margaret Siegel
