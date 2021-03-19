 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 21. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Light northeast wind.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 32.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.


