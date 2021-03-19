Area Man Busted for Huffing Canned Air in Crashed Vehicle

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville man is facing charges after he was caught huffing canned air in a crashed vehicle in Green Township.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old James Douglas Mo Porter on Thursday, March 18.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:27 p.m. on February 12, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Green Township, Forest County.

At the scene, police found a white Kia Soul facing east off the roadway stuck in the snow. The car was still in drive with the motor running; both of the driver’s side windows were down; and a man was in the driver’s seat with his chin down to his chest and drool coming from his mouth, the complaint states.

The trooper knocked on the side of the vehicle, and the man, later identified as James Porter, picked his head up but was initially incoherent, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when asked to turn down the music in the vehicle, Porter reached for the radio but did not turn it down. He grabbed a can of dust-off canned air from the passenger seat and brought it to his lips, attempting to inhale the contents. The trooper then grabbed the can from Porter and placed it on the roof of the car.

When the trooper asked Porter to turn the music down a second time, Porter did so, and the trooper then noticed two more cans of canned air on the driver’s side floorboard.

The trooper then asked Porter for his license, registration, and insurance, and Porter began looking around. He then asked what he was looking for. When the trooper asked for his documents a second time, Porter pulled out his wallet, looked inside, and said that he didn’t have his license. He did supply his registration and insurance, according to the complaint.

When asked how long he had been huffing the canned air, Porter reportedly said that since he’d been sitting there. However, when asked how he ended up stuck in the snow, Porter replied that he wasn’t sure. He was then asked to step out of the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes Porter had difficulty finding the door handle to exit the vehicle, and his movement was very slow and unbalanced. He was then placed in the back of the police vehicle to await the arrival of EMS. Due to the prior crash and the fact that Porter had hit his head, the trooper did not conduct field sobriety testing.

After being cleared by EMS, Porter was transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

A toxicology report from the blood sample was returned on March 14 and showed Difluoroethane well above the legal limit, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Porter through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on March 18:

– DUI: Solvent or Nox Substance – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Smell/Inhale Toxic Releasing Substances, Misdemeanor 3

– Possess Solvent for Release Toxic Vapors/Fumes, Misdemeanor 3

– Fail to Keep Right, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on April 13, with Judge Miller presiding.

