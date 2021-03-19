Clarion County Native Named to Penn State Behrend Dean’s List

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County native and graduate of Redbank Valley High School has been named to Penn State Behrend’s Dean’s List.

Karlee Wells, a 2020 Graduate of Redbank Valley High School, earned a place on Penn State Behrend’s Dean’s List.

She is the daughter of Ted and Ashley Wells of Distant, Pa.

Karlee is currently enrolled in the nursing program.

